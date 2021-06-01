SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An assault suspect was safely taken into custody after an hours long standoff on Sunday.
According to Spokane Valley Police, the incident began when the suspect, 36-year-old Dustin Olson, barricaded the doors of his residence after allegedly throwing a mason jar of rocks at his roommate's head around 5:30 p.m.
The victim said Olson has been throwing things around the house and would not let her inside. She said she believed Olson was having a breakdown and that he has become increasingly erratic since being informed last week she was moving out.
Spokane Valley Police said out of fear, the victim was trying to stay away from the home.
When returning home, Olson opened the front door, began yelling obscenities, and threw a mason jar, partially full of rocks at the victim. She was not hit.
The victim tried to allow the Deputies inside the home to contact Olson, but the doorknob seemed to be disabled, and the door appeared to be barricaded closed.
After hours of deputies asking Olson to leave the home over a loudspeaker, the Warrant Service Group deployed inside the home at 8:15 p.m. Several warnings were given that chemical irritants would be used if he did not surrender.
Chemical irritants were deployed and Olson surrendered. He was safely taken into custody and provided medical attention.
The owner of the home is pursuing charges against Olson for the damages caused by the incident.
Olson was later transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 4th Degree (DV), Malicious Mischief, Resisting, and Obstructing.