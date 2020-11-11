LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A car chase occurred on Wednesday that stretched across over 130 miles from Joshua Tree to Los Angeles County, ending in an arrest.
The driver, an unknown male, was reportedly wanted for an expired registration, per NBC LA.
The California Highway Patrol reported identifying two minors in the car at the time. The chase was observed as largely controlled and non-aggressive through its duration. Police vehicles did not pursue on the streets so as to avoid causing the driver to act aggressively. The pursuit was followed from the air by helicopter.
After exiting into a neighborhood, the driver pulled over to a building and two women approached the car, appearing to remove the children from the vehicle. The driver remained in the drivers seat as the passengers exited the car. After the bystanders were clear from the vehicle, the police blocked the driver with their vehicles.
The driver exited the vehicle and began running away from the authorities. After a brief foot chase, the driver was tackled and detained by one of the responding officers. He was arrested and treated by a medical staff.
There is currently no further information on this story and we will continue to post updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.