WHITMAN COUNTY- 32-year-old Mathew A. Pilkington of Clarkston was arrested Sunday after he was found in a car with a woman that he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped.
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office says that around 11:30am on Sunday, Deputies were called to private property near Wawawai County Park for a trespassing complaint. The property owner told them that he had found a vehicle on his property with a man and woman passed out inside.
Deputies arrived and spoke with the two individuals. The woman told them that she had been kidnapped and brought to the location. She said that Pilkington, who she did not know, choked her and threatened to kill her because she would not give him 20 dollars. The dispute apparently started at the Clearwater River Casino near Lewiston
Due to her injuries, the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Pilkington was arrested for 2nd Degree Assault, 1st Degree Kidnapping, Harrassing (Threats to Kill), and 2nd Degree Trespassing. He was booked into the Whitman County Jail and will appear in Whitman County Superior Court this week.