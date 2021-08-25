54-year-old Daniel L. Murphy was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a woman and holding her against her will.
Around 3:00am in the morning, a woman called 911 saying she had just been assaulted and wasn't sure where she was. She said she was currently with Murphy who threatened to kill her with a knife earlier in the evening. The woman said Murphy was currently asleep, but she was afraid that he would wake up if she tried to leave.
Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of E. Indiana Avenue. The woman stayed on the phone with 911, continually saying she was afraid for her life.
When the woman realized officers had arrived, she was able to exit the residence safely. Once outside, she told officers that Murphy had strangled her and threatened to kill her.
With officers having probable cause for felony assault, and the suspect potentially armed, police surrounded the home and backup from SPD SWAT, K-9, and Hostage/Crisis Negotiators were called in.
Before those specialized resources arrived, Murphy exited the residence and was arrested without incident. He was charged with Second Degree Assault and Unlawful Imprisonment.