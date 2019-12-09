SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Authorities have arrested a man after they say he fired a gun through his car window before leading them on a pursuit.
Spokane Valley Police tell KHQ after firing his gun the man wouldn't stop for police, leading them on a pursuit until arriving at his home at Long & Shannon.
The man was then taken into custody.
Police pursuit ending at Long & Shannon in Spokane Valley. A man shot a gun thru his car window, and wouldn’t stop for police until he made it home. He’s in custody now @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/V2gSWCSbfk— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) December 9, 2019
