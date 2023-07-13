SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is in jail after reportedly molesting a 4-year-old boy in a church bathroom in downtown Spokane late last month.
Spokane Police say they believe 65-year-old Lenny Luck inappropriately touched the boy in the basement bathroom of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes on June 30. The victims mother said her son was attending vacation bible school at the time and he told her what happened later that day.
Police were immediately called to the church and began an investigation. While reviewing six hours of camera footage, police observed only one man go down the stairs toward the bathroom around 7:09 a.m. They report he left the cathedral around two hours after he entered, just after the boy and his mother.
An officer recognized their potential suspect from prior encounters near the House of Charity and Ridpath Hotel. When officers went to those locations to check if he may be there, they found 65-year-old Lenny Luck in the same clothing he was wearing in the security footage.
Luck is in the Spokane County Jail on $250,000 bond. It’s unclear when his next court appearance will be.
NonStop Local KHQ has reached out to Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes for comment but have not heard back.
This remains an active investigation.