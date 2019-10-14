A man was arrested after authorities say he pointed a gun at two citizens before fleeing on a Highway in the Loon Lake area on Sunday.
The Steven's County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Peterson was on patrol in the Loon Lake area Sunday when he was flagged down by two citizens. They informed him that while at the gas station a man had pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.
Deputy Peterson quickly went to the gas station, but couldn't locate a suspect after searching the parking lot. He was then told a vehicle had fled down Highway 292.
The vehicle was eventually caught up to, and Deputy Peterson pulled them over. Police say the local man was placed under arrest and his vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
The suspect was booked into the Stevens County Jail on two charges of second-degree assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.