SPOKANE, WA- 29-year-old John J. Felch was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly strangled a woman and fired a gunshot into her apartment through a window.
Around 2:30am on Wednesday morning, a woman called 911 after saying she had just witnessed a male shoot at the back window of an apartment in her complex.
Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the woman who called 911, she told them that she had heard the gunshot and the sound of a window being smashed, then went to her balcony where she saw a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering running away from the scene. The caller went to the broken window and found a handgun magazine on the ground. The caller then went to the apartment where the victim told her she had been shot at.
The woman who called 911 had security video of the incident, and when the victim watched the tape she identified the man in the video as "Johnny" (later identified as Felch.)
The victim told officers that Felch had come to her apartment to talk, but during the conversation he had become angry and began assaulting and strangling her. She didn't know why Felch stopped, or when he left the apartment.
A K-9 unit was called to track from the apartment, the trail ending at a residence on the 6000 block of N. Forrest Boulevard. Officers saw a man matching Felch's description in the window of the house before he retreated back into the house.
SWAT was called to the house and after several announcements, Felch exited the residence without incident. Felch is not permitted to possess firearms due to a drive-by shooting conviction from 2013.
Police searched the house, finding two firearms in a toilet tank as well as the black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering that could be seen in the surveillance video. One of the firearms was missing the magazine, which matched the magazine the 911 caller had found at the crime scene. The second firearm reported back as stolen. Officers also found a holster with Felch's identification inside.
Felch was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Second Degree Assault, Third Degree Malicious Mischief, and two counts of First Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
