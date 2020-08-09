Man arrested after assaulting and threatening multiple people in downtown Spokane

A man is behind bars after assaulting and threatening multiple people at Riverfront Park Sunday morning.
According to Spokane Police, the suspect, 44-year-old Jason Whitaker, was reportedly accusing a man of being an undercover cop and threatening to kill him near Main and Howard.
Whitaker began walking towards the park, going up to another random person and taking his backpack.
The victim began chasing Whitaker to retrieve their backpack. When the victim caught up to Whitaker, he was punched in the face multiple times until almost unconscious.
Whitaker then got on top of the victim and continued assaulting him.
Witnesses began to yell to try to stop the assault. Whitaker then reportedly told a witness he was going to go get a gun and kill him.
Spokane Police said Whitaker left and returned with a stolen .22 caliber handgun, waving it around.
Moments later, Spokane Police said officers took him into custody.
Whitaker was booked into the Spokane County Jail for multiple charges.
If you were a victim of the incident from this morning, Spokane Police ask you to call crime check at 456-2233 and reference case #2020-20137314.
