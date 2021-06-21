SPOKANE- 32-year-old Jeremy R. McKinney was arrested Sunday night after a fellow citizen reported him for reckless driving.
Spokane Valley Police say that at around 9:15pm a citizen reported that a black Chevy SUV was recklessly spinning donuts in the Valley Mission Park parking lot. The caller told the driver to stop, and said that the driver appeared under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The caller also told police that the vehicle was traveling south on Bowdish road at more than 70 miles per hour, and that it turned into a parking lot in the 13400 block of E. 20th Avenue.
Deputies arrived a few minutes later and found a black Chevy Suburban with license plates that were nearly identical to what the caller provided, just one letter off. The driver, later identified as McKinney, also matched the description.
When Deputies approached McKinney, he began to walk away from the SUV while holding a beer. He appeared intoxicated and became agitated, demanding that the Deputies tell him why they were on his property. They told him they were investigating reports of a reckless driver, at which point McKinney began yelling profanities and walking towards the passenger side door of the vehicle.
McKinney was ordered to stop, detained, and advised of his rights by Deputies. He told them that he went to the park to "have some fun" and admitted to spinning "a few donuts." McKinney said that he "will admit to what I did wrong," according to Spokane Valley Police.
McKinney was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Reckless Driving as well as a misdemeanor warrant for Reckless Endangerment that was discovered when his name was checked.