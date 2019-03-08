NAMPA, Idaho - A Nampa man has been arrested after an investigation into a reported bomb threat.
According to the Nampa Police Department, they received a social media message Thursday, March 7, referencing a bomb threat. The person sending the message said there was an explosive device in the area of the 1700 block of South Juniper Street.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene and began investigating. Several of them also responded because the threat also indicated a possible chemical warfare agent might be part of the explosive device.
While investigating the credibility of the threat, Nampa police advised citizens to shelter in place. Detectives were able to follow up on leads and interview people of interest.
Officers and investigators at the site of the potential threat searched the area but did not find any suspicious items or substances.
After interviews, police charged 22-year-old Grant Stevenson with the terrorist control act and second-degree stalking.
He was booked into the Canyon County Jail on those charges.