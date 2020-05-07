COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A man is in jail after leading police on a chase through the Coeur d'Alene Resort parking garage.
According to police, Gary Barnett was racing around the resort in a red Dodge pickup truck on Monday, May 4. Witnesses told police he was squealing his tires, fish tailing the truck and almost running people over.
He then drove into the parking garage. When police arrived on the scene, they noticed that the truck was revving its engine and looked like it was ready to ram through the exit gate. Police stopped Barnett and it seemed at first as if he was willing to talk with officers.
However, Barnett instead fled in his truck through the parking garage.
Police said Barnett left more than 800 feet of tire marks as he fled up the ramp, as well as thousands of dollars worth of damages.
Police said that Barnett was driving under the influence and he also had prior DUIs in 1994, 2004, 2009 and 2010
