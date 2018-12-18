Spokane Police arrested a man who had reportedly been chasing people in the area with a knife in downtown Spokane on Tuesday.

Around 3 p.m., SPD received a call regarding a person chasing and threatening people with a knife.

The incident began as a family was stopped in traffic while driving on Monroe next to Kendall Yards. The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Robert Woodhead, walked into the street, grabbed their vehicle and started making inappropriate gestures with the vehicle.

A man inside the vehicle exited and requested Woodhead to stop, but Woodhead pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the man and the vehicle occupants. The driver attempted to escape maneuvering through traffic as Woodhead pursued them on foot.

Moments later, Woodhead spotted another random person on the sidewalk and turned his attention to them, charging across the street screaming with a knife still in his hands. The pedestrian fled and ran into a building, closing the door.

As officers arrived in the area, Woodhead continued running down an alley, making it about a block before being surrounded. The knife was no longer in Woodhead's hands and he was taken into custody.

After conducting witness interviews, Woodhead was booked into jail for two counts of felony harassment and for an outstanding warrant he had.

Police say Woodhead didn't give a reason for these random incidents, and denied being involved despite being positively identified by numerous victims and witnesses.

SPD believes there is a victim from this incident who has yet to come forward. They or any other witnesses are encouraged to call Crime Check and reference report number 2018-20248417.