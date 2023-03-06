PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department (PPD) have arrested a man after several indecent exposure reports were made outside Washington State University (WSU) sorority houses on Friday.
On March. 3, the WSU Alert Pullman twitter released a statement saying PPD was investigating several sex offenses on campus. PPD gave a description of the suspect and asked for help identifying who the man was.
On March. 5 the man turned himself in and is being charged with two counts on indecent exposure and two counts of voyeurism.