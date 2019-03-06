KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A man felt a custodian at the Huetter rest area was doing a bad job, leading to a confrontation involving the custodian wielding a firearm and an eventual arrest of the suspect Tuesday evening.
Kootenai County Deputies responded to a 911 call Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., with the caller advising he was being chased by a man possibly on drugs and was prepared to use his firearm if the situation escalated.
Upon arrival, deputies learned the caller had fled in a vehicle. They contacted 62-year-old Craig Sherman of Coeur d'Alene, later identified as the suspect in the incident.
According to court documents, Sherman told deputies he has had issues with the care taker at the eastbound Huetter Rest Area off of I-90 and felt he doesn't clean restrooms properly and always left the handicapped restroom locked. Sherman confronted the custodian, later identified as Jesse Ansorge, and yelled at him to unlock the door.
During the argument, Sherman grabbed a concrete garbage can and brought it in the restroom. Ansorge told him he was trespassing and asked him to leave, but Sherman became more upset, saying he "doesn't take orders from (expletive) meth heads."
Sherman continued following Ansorge while confronting him about his "poor cleaning habits", leading to Ansorge pulling out a firearm. Sherman repeatedly told Ansorge to shoot him while approaching Ansorge as he attempted to get away, ultimately fleeing the rest area and running through knee-high snow towards the highway.
Ansorge said a truck stopped to pick him up, and he was later dropped off near the I-90 Northwest Blvd. exit where a deputy contacted him. He described the incident with Sherman, stating he was pushed by Sherman in the chest before he attempted to retreat by running around the building.
With Sherman continuing pursuit, Ansorge began screaming and pulled out his concealed firearm, though he said he had no intentions of shooting Sherman. Sherman told deputies Ansorge pointed the firearm at him, but Ansorge said he never did.
When interviewing Ansorge, a deputy seized his firearm, and determined no shots had been fired from it. He also advised Ansorge he shouldn't be screaming out for help towards citizens in cars when he's holding a firearm.
Upon further investigation and interviewing, deputies found Sherman to be the predominant aggressor and that Ansorge drew the gun in self-defense, and Sherman was later taken into custody.
Sherman was booked into the Public Safety Building and is facing charges for battery, assault and trespassing.