LEWISTON, Idaho — A 37-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, burglary, unlawful entry and malicious injury to property after attacking a man with a hammer.
On June 23 at approximately 9:24 a.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a call from a man who was possibly attacked by a person with a hammer near 5th Street and Levee Bypass Road.
When officers arrived, the man was bleeding from his head and was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.
Investigators responded to the scene where they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.
A person of interest was contacted near 240 New Sixth Street for an unrelated incident. It was reported that a subject had unlawfully entered an apartment and damaged the front door.
Officers determined this was the subject that was involved in the incident on Levee Bypass.
The man was arrested and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail and charged with attempted murder and burglary along with a misdemeanor charge for unlawful entry and malicious injury to property.
The 39-year-old victim remains in critical condition with injuries to his skull.
If you or anyone has further information about these incidents, call the Lewiston Police Department and speak to Detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.