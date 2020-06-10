ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - A man has been taken into custody after a motorcycle pursuit that went through three eastern Washington counties and ended with a K9 officer apprehension.
According to the Adams County Sheriff Department, deputies assisted Franklin County with a motorcycle pursuit that began in Franklin County. The driver, Benjamin Garfield, had eluded police at reckless speeds exceeding 100 mph.
The pursuit made its way to the Royal Camp area in Grant County, then back into Adams County where Garfield eventually wrecked the motorcycle and tried to flee on foot.
"Apparently he did not hear the announcement that K9 Garrett was after him," the ACSD said.
K9 Garrett apprehended Garfield with a bite on his left arm, taking him to the ground and allowing deputies to take him into custody.
The Sheriff Department says Garfield had a felony warrant for his arrest for escape, and now has several charges to likely be filed including eluding.
"Awesome job by all our Deputies, Grant County Deputies, Adams County Dispatcher and of course our K9 team Garrett!!!!" the ACSD said in the post.
