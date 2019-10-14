SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who spent months taunting the Spokane Police Department on social media following his escape from work release has been arrested.
Police say 41-year-old Ryan Seaman posted selfies in front of the jail with his girlfriend captioned,"bad boys, whatcha gonna do?"
On Oct. 6, Seaman was found in a shop behind his grandmother's house in the 3000 block of E. Hoffman and was arrested for his outstanding warrants.
