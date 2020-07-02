Update, July 2, 5:45 p.m.:
OSBURN, Idaho - A man who had been on the run after firing shots into the ground in Osburn Wednesday night has been taken into custody.
Ryan Rickets, 39, was arrested on Thursday, July 2. Deputies said he fired several rounds into the ground Wednesday night before locking himself in a home.
A woman and two children later left the house unharmed while Rickets remained on the run throughout the night.
Update, July 2, 3:30 p.m.
OSBURN, Idaho - Deputies say Ryan Rickets, a 39-year-old who fired several rounds of ammunition into the ground in Osburn, Idaho, remains on the run after fleeing yesterday night. An arrest warrant has been obtained by the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office for Rickets who's believed to be in the Nuchols Gulch area.
The deputies then retreated and called for additional law enforcement units to help at the scene.
While Rickets stayed in the house, deputies spent the next few hours trying to communicate, but didn't get any response. A short time later, it was discovered that an adult female with two children were also in the home. Law enforcement was able to talk the female and her children to come out of the house. They were unharmed.
Rickets was able to flee the residence and was believed to be in the woods behind his home. His whereabouts are unknown.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office by calling (208) 556-1114 or by dialing 911.
Previous Coverage:
OSBURN, Idaho - Shoshone County Sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police are looking for a felon in Osburn after neighbors reportedly heard gunshots.
Neighbors say the man, Ryan Rickets, threatened them earlier this week after they asked him to stop shooting off fireworks. When they heard what sounded like gunshots on Wednesday, July 1, they went to investigate and Rickets chased them off.
There have been reports that Rickets fired shots at deputies when they responded but didn't hit them before locking himself inside a home in the Nuckols Gulch area. A woman and children were also reportedly inside the home but have since exited unhurt.
Deputies are still reportedly searching for Rickets in that area. Neighbors are advised to remain inside their homes with the doors locked.
