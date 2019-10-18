MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A man was arrested earlier this week after kicking in the door at one home, trying to kick in the door of a second home and damaging a fence at a third home in Medical Lake.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the victim at the first house in the 900 block of N. Golden Ct., told deputies the man broke through her front door and stood in the entryway of her home on October 17. She said the man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Cody Wolfley, appeared "out of it" and kept saying "help me, help me, help me."
Wolfley was startled and ran away when the homeowner yelled at him to get out. Several additional 911 calls were made reporting Wolfley was trying to break into other homes in the same area and that he'd now made his way to the 600 block of E. Kathy Lee.
Another victim told authorities he'd been watching TV when he heard a man yelling in his backyard and a pounding noise near his bedroom window. He armed himself and went out on his deck and saw Wolfley kicking his wooden fence. The victim pointed his weapon at Wolfley and told him to stay away and leave.
Wolfley, screaming incoherently, jumped the fence and ran away, according to the Sheriff's Office. He then went to a neighbor's house and began to kick the front door.
A man inside that home heard Wolfley kick the door and saw it being forced. He armed himself and used his body weight to hold the door closed, preventing him from getting inside.
Deputies arrived shortly after and quickly took Wolfley into custody without incident. A deputy noted that Wolfley was rambling, appeared to have a hard time focusing and was sweating profusely despite chilly temperatures and a lack of coat or jacket. It was believed he was under the influence of some kind of stimulant, according to the Sheriff's Office.
While searching him, deputies found a loaded syringe believed to contain methamphetamine and two small baggies containing a black, tar-like substance believed to be heroin. A search of Wolfley's name also revealed a valid felony drug warrant for his arrest.
Wolfley was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for residential burglary, attempted residential burglary, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal trespass, three counts of third-degree malicious mischief and his prior felony warrant.
