COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Washington man is in the Kootenai County Jail after leading Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase through Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, Idaho Thursday afternoon.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies were waiting for 37-year-old Jacob S. Frey to show up to the Kootenai County Courthouse for a felony stalking hearing Thursday.
When Frey failed to appear in court, a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Deputies were able to locate Frey's car in the courthouse parking lot, and when they approached Frey's truck, Frey began to pull away leading deputies on a chase down Northwest Blvd.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted a PIT maneuver, but Frey was able to escape and ram a patrol car before continuing the chase on I-90 toward the Idaho-Washington border.
When the chase reached the Highway 40 exit, deputies say the suspect crossed over the median and started traveling Westbound in the Eastbound lanes.
Deputies were able to end the chase at Greensferry Overpass and I-90 Thursday evening. Several commands were issued for Frey to exit his vehicle, but when he refused, deputies deployed K9 Pogo and were able to take Frey into custody.
When deputies searched Frey car, they recovered an AR-15 style rifle next to Frey. Frey was transported to Kootenai Health for treatment of his dog bite.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Frey is being held on his bench warrant for failure to appear, as well as additional charges of felony eluding, aggravated battery on a police officer and aggravated assault on a police officer.
The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force could also file federal weapons charges against Frey.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, three law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the chase, and there was one report of a civilian vehicle that was damaged on Northwest Blvd.
There were no injuries reported in connection the chase, and traffic along I-90 was backed up for miles while emergency personnel worked on the scene.
