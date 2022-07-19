SPOKANE, Wash. - Michael Sam, 24, made his first appearance in court today after allegedly starting a small brush fire on the 1100 block of east Francis Ave. in north Spokane on Monday.
Luckily bystanders leapt into action.
Lucas Cunningham, the assistant manager at Spokane Boys Nursery, said he and two of his co-workers knew time was ticking and started buying more for fire crews.
"I could visibly see the smoke from back there, so we all grabbed our shovels, and we went across the street and we started digging up and putting out," Cunningham recalled.
According to court documents, a man who witnessed the fire followed Michael Sam, providing updates to police.
The docs allege when police tried making contact with Sam, he ran. But police caught up with him, arrested him, and charged him with reckless burning, resisting arrest, and a number of other charges.
In lieu of bond, the judge asks Sam receive mental health and addiction resources through pretrial monitoring.
Sam is set to return to court for his arraignment later this month on July 27.