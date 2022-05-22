LINCOLN COUNTY, Mont. - A shooting at the Alexander Creek Campground on Saturday, May 21 is under investigation by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).
According to their report, dispatch received a shooting call around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies from LCSO and a Libby Volunteer Ambulance arrived on scene to find a man dead and a woman injured with multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical aid was provided to the woman until a Life Flight helicopter arrived to transport her to a hospital. No update on her condition has been provided at this time.
Statements were taken from the victim and witnesses, and an arrest warrant was issued for Garry Douglas Seaman. LCSO detectives processed the scene while a multi-agency search was launched to find the shooting suspect.
Sunday morning around 10, Seaman was found and arrested near his residence in Flathead County.
The investigation is on-going. No motive has been released at this time.