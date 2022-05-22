A shooting at the Alexander Creek Campground on Saturday, May 21 is under investigation by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mont. - A shooting at the Alexander Creek Campground on Saturday, May 21 is under investigation by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). 

According to their report, dispatch received a shooting call around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies from LCSO and a Libby Volunteer Ambulance arrived on scene to find a man dead and a woman injured with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Medical aid was provided to the woman until a Life Flight helicopter arrived to transport her to a hospital. No update on her condition has been provided at this time.

Statements were taken from the victim and witnesses, and an arrest warrant was issued for Garry Douglas Seaman. LCSO detectives processed the scene while a multi-agency search was launched to find the shooting suspect.

Sunday morning around 10, Seaman was found and arrested near his residence in Flathead County. 

The investigation is on-going. No motive has been released at this time.

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!