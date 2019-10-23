SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police, with the help of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, made an arrest after a shooting overnight in northeast Spokane.
SPD responded to a report of a shooting near Sanson Ave. and Regal St. just after midnight Wednesday, locating a victim who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim stated a former business partner shot him in the leg and struck him on the head with a handgun.
After giving a description of the suspect's vehicle, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies located it in the area of Market St. and Hawthorne Rd., stopping it and detaining 38-year-old Michael Greene.
SPD arrested Greene for first-degree assault. His truck was seized while a search warrant was sought to process it for evidence.
Greene was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, as a criminal history inquiry revealed he had felony convictions which precluded him from lawfully possessing firearms.
Greene's felony convictions included possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude.
