PHOENIX - A man in Arizona was arrested after making threats in an Islamic center.
According to a release from the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the United Islamic Center of Arizona Saturday evening.
When officers arrived, they were told a man, later identified as Noel Thomas Becht had entered the center, saying he was curious about the Muslim religion and he was instructed to sit in on a prayer service.
Becht did so for a while, but police say he began wandering around, entering rooms and areas he wasn't permitted to be in without invitation. He asked unusual questions about service times at the center and another mosque.
When questioned by one of the leaders, police say Becht put his finger to his neck and made a sawing motion.
He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail, charged with threatening and intimidating, disorderly conduct and trespassing.