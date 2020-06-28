SPOKANE- An 18-year-old man has been arrested after he set off a bomb in a Northeast Spokane neighborhood.
Spokane Police received several calls around 4:00 pm Sunday, reporting a loud explosion in the 1700 block of East Rockwell.
According to a release from the Spokane Police, a man wearing a mask and carrying a shop-vac was seen walking down the street prior to the explosion.
A few seconds later, the same man was seen running towards the direction he came before a loud explosion was heard.
At least three cars parked along the street were damaged as parts of the shop-vac went in all directions, however, nobody was injured.
The release says evidence of the explosion was found up to 75 feet away.
When the call came out officers happened to be close by, and witnesses gave descriptions of the suspect and where he was last seen jumping a fence.
The suspect was in custody about two minutes after being dispatched.
Titan A. Bennett, 18, was arrested and booked into jail for Malicious Explosion of a Substance- second degree.
It is currently unknown if fireworks were involved in the making of the bomb, and Spokane Police are reminding people that fireworks are illegal in the City of Spokane.
