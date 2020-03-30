Police Lights

Courtesy: MGN

On Monday, the Spokane Police arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a low income housing complex for people 62-years and older. 

According to the Spokane Police, over the weekend, a 50-inch flat screen television was stolen from the wall mounted brackets in the common room. 

Officers were able to identify the suspect from surveillance video as 42-year-old Jeramy E. Johnson.

Johnston was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for burglary in the second degree and theft in the third degree. 

