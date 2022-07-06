SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to 5500 East Eastwood for a SWAT situation involving a wanted suspect.
SCSO told KHQ on the phone that investigators had information about a wanted suspect possibly being there. The suspect, Christopher J. Huntsinger, did come out of the home peacefully and was arrested.
SCSO said he's in custody for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
This situation stems from an Spokane Valley shooting investigation from Oct. 7, 2021, where a man was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds.