UPDATE: FEB. 7
Kenneth Wilson had his first appearance in court Monday where the State of Idaho shared details about what led up to the SWAT standoff and subsequent arrest.
The female victim was living with Wilson at the time of the event. She had two friends visiting that were trying to convince her that Wilson was not a good person and that she should leave.
The group did end up leaving, but were met with a terrifying situation when they returned.
According to the state, Wilson was hiding in a closet awaiting the trio. He reportedly jumped out when they entered the building and opened fire.
The three women split up to hide in different rooms. Some of them began kicking at windows, desperately looking for an escape. At some point, one of them fought back, spraying Wilson with bear spray.
Wilson's bond is set at $500,000 and he has been issued a no-contact order for the victims.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
HAYDEN, Idaho - One man has been arrested after a SWAT standoff outside a house in Hayden.
59-year-old Kenneth Wilson of Spokane has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, First Degree Arson, Grand Theft of Firearm, Obstruction, Unlawful Imprisonment and Cruelty to Animals.
Deputies received a call around 11:20 on Sunday morning that a man with a gun barricaded himself in a home near Dee St. and Reed St. in Hayden. The call was from someone who believed her sister was shot by her boyfriend in the house. Because of the violent nature of the report, the Joint Agency SWAT team was called in.
As deputies responded, they saw smoke coming from the house, so they evacuated neighbors and Northern Lakes Fire responded to help.
When the fire crew arrived, deputies and SWAT heard gunshots from inside the house. Shortly after, one woman safely escaped the house.
Later on, Wilson exited the house and was safely taken into custody. Northern Lakes Fire remained on the scene to mop up the fire that had spread from the basement to the rest of the house.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says they are still investigating and additional charges could be filed against Wilson.