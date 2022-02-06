HAYDEN, Idaho - One man has been arrested after a SWAT Standoff outside a house in Hayden.
59-year-old Kenneth Wilson of Spokane has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, First Degree Arson, Grand Theft of Firearm, Obstruction, Unlawful Imprisonment and Cruelty to Animals.
Deputies got a call around 11:20 on Sunday morning that a man with a gun barricaded himself in a home near Dee St. and Reed St. in Hayden. The call was from someone who believed her sister was shot by her boyfriend in the house. Because of the violent nature of the report, the Joint Agency SWAT team was called in.
As deputies responded, they saw smoke coming from the house, so they evacuated neighbors and Northern Lakes Fire responded to help.
When the fire crew arrived, deputies and SWAT heard gunshots from inside the house. Shortly after, one woman safely escaped the house.
#BREAKING: On scene in Hayden where @KootenaiSheriff SWAT Team responded to a house where an armed man barricaded himself with a woman inside. @KHQLocalNewsRead the full release below for more details. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/970FnEh35z— Guy Tannenbaum (@yugmuabnennat) February 6, 2022
Later on, Wilson exited the house and was safely taken into custody. Northern Lakes Fire remained on the scene to mop up the fire that had spread from the basement to the rest of the house.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says they are still investigating and additional charges could be filed against Wilson.