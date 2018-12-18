A Lenore man was arrested Tuesday morning after tailgating a woman and later reportedly firing a gun towards her vehicle in Lewiston.
Lewiston Police received a call around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday reporting an erratic driver that was tailgating a woman. While on the phone with dispatch, she advised that she had heard a gun shot.
The woman was directed to drive to the police station, and the car following her turned off prior to her arriving there.
Upon further investigation, a bullet hole was found in the rear of the woman's vehicle.
A possible suspect, was also identified as 37-year-old Andrew Ingram of Lenore. He was taken into custody by Nez Perce County Deputies and Idaho State Police Troopers later Tuesday morning.
Police believe this action to be directed towards the victim and not random. Ingram appeared to have left the city limits shortly after the incident occurred, and police believe the public wasn't in any further danger at that moment.
Ingram was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on charges of aggravated assault.