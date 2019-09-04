A man's vandalism spree involving two Spokane Police cars and the Knitting Factory was caught on surveillance video, leading to his arrest days later in Cheney.
Spokane Police say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers had their police vehicles parked at a downtown area COP shop, and later discovered their front windshields had been broken out by rocks.
Hours later around 2:44 a.m., the Knitting Factory had its glass door shattered by a rock.
SPD reviewed security footage and was able to identify the man throwing rocks in each of the incidents as 51-year-old Bobby Risenhooven. Probable cause was developed to arrest him for two counts of first-degree malicious mischief (for physically damaging an emergency vehicle) and one count of second-degree malicious mischief (for damage to Knitting Factory door).
Officers familiar with Risenhooven had info that he stays in the Cheney area and alerted the Cheney Police Department about the probable cause for his arrest.
CPD officers located Risenhooven Tuesday afternoon and arrested him. SPD officers transported him to the Spokane County Jail.
Spokane Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or have information to please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. The cases mentioned above are 2019-20166175 for the incident at the COP Shop and 2019-20166273 for the incident at the Knitting Factory.