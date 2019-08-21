Authorities say a man was arrested for voyeurism after filming two women in a changing room of a north Spokane business Tuesday afternoon, and they believe there could be more victims of this incident.
Spokane Police say alert victims and helpful citizens led to a quick apprehension of the voyeurism suspect. The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hut 8 retail store on N. Division St.
Two customers noticed they were being filmed from an adjacent changing room stall and quickly drew attention to the situation, leading to the suspect rapidly fleeing the store.
The victims and employees pursued the man, keeping an eye on him until a good Samaritan assisted in detaining him prior to SPD officers arriving.
After statements from the victims and employees, probable cause was developed to arrest 29-year-old Zakkary Deboer for first-degree voyeurism.
Multiple cell phones/electronic devices were recovered during the arrest and taken as evidence.
"SPD is thankful for the astute victims and store employees, as well as the citizen who helped stop the suspect’s flight," the department wrote in a release.
Police say there is a possibility that there are additional victims in this incident. They say if you were in a changing room at Hut 8 between 2-2:45 p.m., you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.