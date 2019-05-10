Spokane Police responded to a call regarding a man waving a gun around threatening a neighbor, and had a tense standoff that included him pointing the gun at officers prior to being taken into custody in north Spokane Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a residence in the area of Dalke and Nevada after a report of an armed man who had been standing on his porch waving the gun around and yelling he was going to shoot someone before sitting down. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Ty Schmeginske.
Police identified themselves to Schmeginske, and he grabbed the gun, stood up and took cover behind a tree. Schmeginske pointed the gun at officers, then at his own head. Next, he threw the gun on the ground, and repeatedly went back and forth towards the fence with his hands up and back with his hands down towards the gun standing over it.
As he walked out to the sidewalk, officers determined he was far enough away from the gun and deployed less lethal, saying it was the safest way to detain Schmeginske. Both less lethal and K-9 were used and Schmeginske was quickly taken into custody.
Officers recovered a loaded firearm in the front yard, and believe alcohol was a contributing factor in Schmeginske's actions. He was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and was later booked into jail for four counts of second-degree assault for pointing the gun at police.
SPD say its unknown who Schmeginske had been threatening with the gun initially, and ask if you observed him threatening someone or you were the one threatened, to please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.