WATERVILLE, Wash. - A man has been arrested after the Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville was evacuated when white powder was found in a ballot envelope.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 66-year-old Howard Lane of Waterville, was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Jail.
His arrest was in reference to the October 24 incident where an employee in the auditor's office opened a ballot envelope during processing and a white powder fell out.
The worker and three others were decontaminated and admitted to the hospital as a precaution, No one got sick as a result of the incident.
Detectives later tested the substance and found it to be non-toxic, however it's not known exactly what the powder is. They were able to determine the envelope came from Lane and bring him into custody.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who visited the KHQ studios last month, said threats to the election system in Washington, be they physical or digital, are threats to democracy in America.
