A man was arrested Tuesday morning after a woman found him sleeping on the floor of her apartment bedroom in Kendall Yards.
Around 6:30 a.m., a woman on the 1200 block W. College woke up to the man sleeping on her floor, and left the residence to call 911 before waiting in a safe location.
Officers arrived and took 26-year-old Nicholas Anderson into custody without incident.
Anderson was booked into Spokane County Jail for residential burglary and second-degree theft. He has numerous prior felony arrests including one from an Idaho burglary incident.
