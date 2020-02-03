A man is in custody after robbing the T-Mobile store on December 11, 2019 on South Hill.
According to Spokane Police, Michael Budik was acting strange prompting T-Mobile employees to keep an eye on him. He then cut metal cords on displays, stealing four phone totaling over $3,000.
An employee confronted Budik but the suspect pulled out a knife and told the employee to back off. Budik then fled the store.
On January 27, officers spotted Budik driving a car in north Spokane and stopped the vehicle.
Budik was booked into jail for three warrants as well as second degree theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.