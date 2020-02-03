Great Falls Police

Great Falls Police Department

A man is in custody after robbing the T-Mobile store on December 11, 2019 on South Hill.

According to Spokane Police, Michael Budik was acting strange prompting T-Mobile employees to keep an eye on him. He then cut metal cords on displays, stealing four phone totaling over $3,000. 

An employee confronted Budik but the suspect pulled out a knife and told the employee to back off. Budik then fled the store. 

On January 27, officers spotted Budik driving a car in north Spokane and stopped the vehicle. 

Budik was booked into jail for three warrants as well as second degree theft.

Tags