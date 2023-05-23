SPOKANE, Wash - Charles R. Simpson was arrested Monday and booked into the Spokane County Jail on nine counts of indecent exposure and one count of stalking.
Simpson reportedly exposed and began touching himself inappropriately at Cannon Park all while a school bus of 30 kids pulled up.
“It’s awful that there’s people out there that do this,” West Central Community Center (WCCC) employee, Noah Trusine, said.
According to court documents, Simpson was touching himself inappropriately when a bus with 33 kids pulled up.
“15 3rd to 6th grade kids had to walk close to Mr. Simpson while he was masturbating and there was an estimate in the PC affidavit of about 30 kids in direct view of him masturbating,” prosecutors claimed.
Shortly after, the docs said he was exposing himself and yelling obscenities when two children were being escorted across the park from that bus stop.
“I got a phone call and knew immediately that I needed to go help my staff and my kids that were getting off the school bus,” Trusine said.
Simpson reportedly followed the students until Trusine picked them up in a van.
“Only thing I could think of was to get there as quickly as possible,” Trusine said.
So he did and the kids are now doing okay.
But this is a first for WCCC’s Recreation Facility Manager, Rick Harris.
“Can’t recall anything like this ever happening in the park. There are so many positive things going on in the park,” Harris said.
And that’s what staff at WCCC echoes as well. They didn’t want this incident to shadow over all of the great events and programs throughout the year.
“Our programs are in the park on a daily basis as well as doing fun recreational activities,” Harris said.
As for Simpson, he won’t be doing any recreational activities any time soon.
He’s being held on $130,000 bond and if released, he cannot approach children.