On Friday afternoon, police arrested Rio Antonio Mirabal and charged him with 1st degree arson connected to a fire at St. Charles Church on March 18th.
Mirabal was identified by a community member who watched surveillance video of Mirabal released by SPD Thursday. Forensice evidence collected at the scene also connected Mirabal to the burglary/arson. Mirabal has two prior misdemeanor convictions not related to arson, and does not have a current address.
Mirabal has been booked into the Spokane County Jail, and SPD says additional charges are pending.