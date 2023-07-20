SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man involved in the SWAT standoff near Dishman Mica Road and Schafer Road has been arrested.
Around 11 a.m. on July 20, deputies with Spokane County SWAT responded to a residence near the 10700 block of E. 35th Avenue where a man, believed to be a convicted felon, barricaded himself inside. The suspect has a warrant from the Washington State Department of Correction (DOC) and a felony warrant for identity theft in the second degree.
When officers arrived on scene, two people in the home confirmed the suspect was inside.
After multiple attempts to contact the suspect, Spokane County SWAT requested a search warrant to enter the home and arrest the suspect.
After a five-hour standoff, the suspect was successfully detained and booked into the Spokane County Jail for his DOC warrant, felony identity theft warrant, and obstructing.
Last updated: July 20 at 8 p.m.
