SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A second bank robbery suspect was arrested by Spokane Valley Police on Monday.
Thirty-three-year-old Jesse R. Jenkins is accused of robbing three local banks, the Wells Fargo Bank in Post Falls on April 19, Banner Bank in Spokane Valley on April 20 and First Interstate Bank in Spokane on April 23.
According to police, Jenkin was observed walking in the area of Monroe and Broadway on Monday. A short time later, Jenkins was found hiding in a bathroom stall of a business located on N. Monroe.
He was safely taken into custody without further incident.
The first suspect, 39-year-old Shaun S. Murrell, was arrested on April 21.
Jenkins was booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of first degree robbery. Post Falls Police Detectives have or are preparing to file charges in Kootenai County for the bank robbery in the City of Post Falls.