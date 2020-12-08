SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - An investigation by Washington State Patrol has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man for vehicle theft and felony eluding.
According to WSP, the investigation began on November 29 when a Trooper saw a car driving over 100 miles-per-hour on Division.
The Trooper attempted to stop the car but the car fled at 130 miles-per-hour. A short time later, the car was found abandoned in the Gonzaga University area.
An investigation revealed the car was stolen on November 28 and sustained thousands of dollars in damages by the suspect.
On December 2, the Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force took over the investigation and arrested 18-year-old Anthony Statton for the theft.
Statton is also a suspect in the vandalization of Christmas Trees in downtown Spokane that Spokane Police is investigating.
At the time of the arrest, Statton was out on bond related to multiple assault charges from an incident on October 19, 2020 where he was arrested for throwing rocks at construction workers.
Statton's bond is currently set at $20,000.
