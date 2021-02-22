catalytic converter thefts

A man is behind bars after being accused of stealing a catalytic converter on Monday. 

According to Spokane Police, the theft occurred in the parking lot of Sweatshop Auto Sales around 8 a.m. 

An employee watched security footage of the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Robert Evans, walk around the lot and under a car with a saw. 

Evans then got in his car and fled. 

Hours later the employee’s from Sweatshop Auto Sales located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle parked in a parking lot at Wellesley and Crestline. They called 911 to report the incident.

Officers arrived on scene and detained Evans. Police said he gave them a fake name. 

Evans had already sold the stolen converter for $50 but officers were able to recover the item. 

Evans was booked into jail for felony theft and trafficking of stolen property. 

Tags