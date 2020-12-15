SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing charges after allegedly starting a car fire in the parking lot of the Public Safety Building Campus.
According to Spokane Police, a SPD Corporal was walking to his patrol car when he found a car on fire and a man acting erratically.
The man was identified as 31-year-old Christopher McDaniel. He was trying to jump into the car that was engulfed in flames.
SPD said there appeared to be a large can of gasoline near the car.
Investigators found that McDaniel was given keys to the car by his family member.
He reportedly made statements, to family members, about blowing up the car and being at the Police station.
McDaniel was arrested for first degree arson and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
