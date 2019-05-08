A man has been arrested after attempting to burn down his ex-girlfriend's Cheney home while she was still inside, and faces charges of first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder.
Monday night around 11:30 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence on the 16200 block of S. Sherman Rd. at Pine Acres Mobile Home Park for a reported fire and possible arson call.
The victim reported she had been sleeping inside her home when she heard a loud boom and realized it was on fire. She initially couldn't exit the home as the doors had been set on fire, but she eventually escaped and called 911.
Neighbors who heard the boom arrived and helped try to extinguish the fire using garden hoses until firefighters arrived and extinguished it. The woman sustained no injuries during the incident.
The nature of the crime led to Major Crimes Detectives and a Spokane Fire Department Arson investigator assisting. Investigators learned the woman had recently broken up with her boyfriend, 55-year-old David Weimer, and he had been sending her threatening texts and emails.
Assesing the site, investigators determined there were four different locations on the home where the suspect started a fire including both entrance and exit doors and in two different areas along the exterior walls.
Further evidence was discovered nearby indicating pre-planning for the arson, including new match cartons, butane fuel containers, several cigarette butts, a bottle of whiskey, Coke bottles and two gas containers. The brands of the cigarettes and whiskey were both reportedly preffered ones by Weimer.
An extensive search was conducter for Weimer, but he wasn't located. Tuesday afternoon, Cheney Police and U.S. Marshals had located Weimer and taken him into custody.
Weimer was transported to the Public Safety Building and interviewed prior to being booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Forensics Unit assisted with the process