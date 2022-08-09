SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of someone with a weapon near University High School.
Deputies say they were told by witnesses that Horton struck the victim, slammed her to the ground and pointed a pistol at her head while threatening to kill the victim.
The victim told deputies Horton confronted her, displaying what she believed was a gun in his front waistband.
The victim told deputies Horton hit her in the face and pushed her several times until she fell to the ground. The victim said Horton sat on her and placed the pistol to the side of her head and told her not to threaten his kids and to stay away from his ex-girlfriend and children.
During the assault, she told deputies Horton pulled her hair and tried to throw her to the ground again. She said Horton tried to stop her from leaving, and she feared for her life.
Horton told deputies that as he approached the victim, she placed her hand in her pocket leading him to believe she had a weapon. He drew his pistol and pushed the victim down, yelling she better not have anything in her hand.
Horton denied putting the gun to the victim’s head and provided the Sheriff's Office with access to the text messages and also gave consent for Deputies to recover the Smith and Wesson pistol from his vehicle.
Horton was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for the listed charges. The victim received medical treatment at the scene and was released.
