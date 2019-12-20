SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man after they say he boarded a train, assaulted the engineer and seemed to try and pilot it.
Deputies responded to a report of a disorderly and argumentative male in the Home Depot parking lot on E. Sprague Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. An employee said the man, later identified as 39-year-old Jason Souder, had been videotaping employees and was argumentative while refusing to leave the store.
"When Deputies contacted Souder, he was seated inside his vehicle," a release stated. "Souder’s behavior was odd as he kept stating he hadn’t done anything and didn’t know why he was being contacted. He stared at Deputies, rarely blinking, and made comments about their equipment/weapons. He stated he didn’t recognize their authority as a Deputy and refused to leave the property."
The employee said he was unable to trespass Souder due to company policy, so deputies couldn't remove him from the property and discontinued contact in hopes of de-escalating the potentially-violent situation.
About 15 minutes later, deputies responded to the report of a man illegally boarding a locomotive engine attached to several cars on the tracks behind Home Depot and assaulting the engineer.
Upon arrival, deputies learned Souder had boarded the train and began wildly swinging his arms, striking the engineer. Souder then began manipulating controls of the engine. The victim distracted Souder and secured the brakes and throttle into emergency-shutdown mode, preventing him from piloting the train.
Deputies approached Souder with probable cause to arrest him and he fled upon noticing them towards the engine. Fearing he planned to enter the engine, a taser was deployed. He continued kicking and even reached towards his waistband. Not knowing if he was armed, deputies gained control of Souder.
"Souder was advised of his rights but made no acknowledgment, stating he hadn’t done anything wrong," the release said.
He received medical treatment before being booked into the Spokane County Jail for malicious injury to railroad property (a felony), fourth-degree misdemeanor charges of assault, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.