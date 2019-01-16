A man is in the Spokane County Jail, accused of attacking an officer, and his three missing children from Bremerton have been found safe.
Spokane Police say several officers were involved in a very violent confrontation Tuesday night, when they stopped 37-year-old Aaron Aamodt. Officers say they first spotted him swerving, hitting a curb, and running a red light at Market and Wellesley, and pulled him over on Cook Street. Once he stopped, officers say Aamodt got out of his car and confronted them, ignoring their commands to get back in his car.
Police say Aamodt then lunged at one of the officers, threatening to kill him, so another officer used his taser on him, which didn't do anything. Police say Aamodt then charged the second officer, grabbed onto him and his gun, and tried to take it. He then tackled the officer to the ground, repeatedly hit him, tried to bite the officer's throat and drove his thumb into the officer's eyeball.
By then, other officers got there and managed to arrest him after another significant physical struggle.
When police looked into Aamodt's car, they found his three children, who are all under the age of 13. After some investigating, officers learned the children had been reported missing by their mother in Bremerton earlier in the day.
Police booked Aamodt into jail for 1st degree assault, reckless driving, 3 counts of reckless endangerment for having his children in the car, obstructing and disarming a police officer.
The officer who was attacked says he believed he was truly involved in a fight for his life. He had a concussion, and has minor eye and hand injuries, but he's recovering. The other officer hurt his shoulder.