Man arrested for attempted 2nd degree kidnapping in Spokane Fred Meyer

SPOKANE, WA- 54-year-old Natoine E. Lively was arrested Wednesday for attempting to kidnap an adult female victim at Fred Meyer at 15609 E. Sprague on October 14th.
The victim told police that on that day, she was shopping with her child at Fred Meyer when a man, later identified to be Lively, began following her throughout the store. When she was approaching the check stand, Lively grabbed her by the arm and told her to go with him. She refused, and when a cashier saw what was happening, waved the terrified victim over.
Lively reportedly said to her “I could have gotten you if I wanted to," and left the store. The employee escorted the victim and her child to her vehicle in the parking lot, where they observed Lively standing next to a maroon/purple Toyota truck along with a 30-40's white female who exited the truck wearing a jacket similar to one that Lively was wearing.
Police began investigating the incident, collecting evidence such as surveillance video and taking statements from the victim and the store employee. After viewing the footage, police were able to notice details about Lively's clothes, including the jacket he was wearing with multiple patches on it and possibly a name stitched on the front.
They were also able to identify the vehicle, registered to Lively, with a sticker on the tailgate that read "Rock 27." As the investigation went on, it was discovered that Lively went by the name "Rock," and had a history of other harassment type incidents in the Liberty Lake area.
A week after the incident, on October 21st, Lively's vehicle was located and he was pulled over by police in a traffic stop. Lively was detained and taken to the Spokane Valley Precinct, and his vehicle was seized pending a search warrant. His travel trailer, which was at another location, was also pending a search warrant.
Lively agreed to answer questions, and said he didn't recall the incident but admitted he had been to the Fred Meyer a couple times in the past few weeks. He also denied being there on October 14th, the date of the incident. However, when Lively was shown pictures taken from the store surveillance during and around the time of the incident, he said something along the lines of, that is the Rock right there, referring to himself in the third person. He also said that the shoes, coat, Dolphins facemask, and headphones on the person were his.
Lively was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempted Kidnapping 2nd Degree. A search warrant was obtained for Lively's Toyota and travel trailer, where the clothing items observed in the surveillance video, as well as a receipt from the Fred Meyer on October 14th, were located.
