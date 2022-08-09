296994902_432879445533017_3570683385578563661_n.jpg
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for burglary after finding he broke into a church in Deer Park early on August 4.
 
Deputies said 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson was arrested for second degree burglary after he was found walking through the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park at around 3 a.m.
 
Deputies say the person who reported the burglary saw Simonson wearing a mask over his face and using a flashlight while he walked through the church. He was later seen climbing out through an open window.
 
Deputies said as they waited for a K9 Unit, a skunk appeared from around the corner of the building and sprayed Simonson.
 
After being arrested... Simonson told deputies he was “wide awake and bored” when he broke into the church. Simonson told deputies he took the screen off the window and went inside because he was “curious”.
 
Simonson was released from the Spokane County Jail his own recognizance the next day.

